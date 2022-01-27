Veterinary Services Department in the Bono Region has destroyed 24,803 birds and 973 crates of eggs, following the outbreak of the Avian Influenza in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

Three poultry farms in the Municipality have so far been hit by influenza since January 13, but the Veterinary Services say it has upscale measures to control the outbreak in the region.

Dr Donald Joachim Darko, the Bono Regional Director of the Veterinary Services Department, told Adom News’ Christian Ofori Kumah in an interview that the service has engaged the police to protect the affected farms from encroachment to prevent further spread.

The Regional Director earlier conducted Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, round the affected farms at Fiapre, Kobedi and Berlin Top to ascertain the level of infection.

Dr Darko indicated though 2,000 additional birds had been killed at another farm in the municipality, the service was yet to confirm whether it was avian influenza, saying all the affected farms had been disinfected as well.

He said all the poultry farmers in the region had also been sensitized about the influenza, and expressed the hope with support from all stakeholders the outbreak would be brought under control.

Kwame Appiah, one of the affected farmers, told Adom News he had lost everything and appealed to the government to support them quickly to enable them to fend for themselves and their families.