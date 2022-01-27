Traditional authorities at Gomoa Ojobi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region have threatened to punish ladies who will wear mini skirts to the upcoming Ojobi Ahoobakese festival.

The festival, which commences Wednesday and ends over the weekend, is set to be a happy one but persons who flaunt the directive will be severely punished.

According to the Abusuapanyin of Gomoa Ojobi Nana Kofi Otabil, the Traditional Council will not spare any lady who wears mini skirt to the durbar in order to parade herself to entice men.

he said a breach of the directive will attract severe flogging.

He charged ladies with that intention to rescind the decision in order not to court the wrath of the traditional authorities.

He added that the chiefs would not allow the youth to copy negative cultures which are totally alien to the way of life of the people of the town and Ghanaians in general.

He emphasised the need for the youth to wear decent dresses since their outfit helps to identify their background as well as how they were trained.

Meanwhile, the committee chairman for the Gomoa Ojobi festival, Robert Afeku, has backed the decision of the traditional authorities, adding that, peace and sanity are their main motive to promote development.