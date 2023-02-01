An aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, is optimistic party delegates will reward his service over the years through their votes.

In his view, it is important that people who have made public their intentions to contest are allowed to contest.

“I am a party servant. I have always been there for NPP. I want the party to vote for me to secure the future of those unborn. Let’s allow everyone to contest on his own right. I am not in the flagbearership race to split votes. I have the energy and vitality to change Ghana for the better,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

Mr Agyepong, who has contested the NPP flagbearership in the past, believes party members cannot lose sight of his long and dedicated service to the elephant family because that makes him fit for the task ahead.

He explained that his desire to lead the party and run for the presidency is borne out of his commitment to humanity, given the political ideals of the NPP.

“I want to come as a president who will be very different because, after 30 years of democracy, we need a clear departure from what we are used to because what we have done over the past years did not yield any positive results,” he added.

