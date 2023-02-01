Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy made his debut on the popular Breakfast Club show on New York-based Power FM on Tuesday.

The award-winning musician opened up about the growth of the Afrobeat genre, the impact it has made in Africa and other yet-to-be-explored genres of music on the continent.

He also talked about his new album and collaborating with other US-based artistes on his visit.

Again, the host Charlamagne tha God and guest hosts, DJ Envy and Nene Leakes engaged Stonebwoy about their time in Ghana in 2022 and how the country welcomed and treated them.

The ‘Activate’ hitmaker noted that he was extremely happy to see many African Americans make their way to the West African country.

However, he believes that the country can nurture that popularity and spread it to other parts of the economy and entertainment sector through investment and others.

Stonebwoy talked about the role of men and women in relationships, Meek Mill’s brouhaha during his visit to Ghana and his VGMA scuffle among other subjects that were apt to be touched on.

Watch the interview below:

