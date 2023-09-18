Medeama SC coach, Evans Adotey has expressed his excitement following his side’s win over AC Horoya on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League champions hammered the Guinean side in the first leg of the second round of the preliminary games at the Cape Coast Stadium.

After ending the first half goalless, goals from Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai and Kofi Asmah ensured the home side recorded a 3-1 win.Speaking after the game, Adotey praised the opposition but also credited his side for taking their chances.

“We played against a very good side,” he said.

“Horoya were very physical today, they used their strength but I’m glad we took our chances today,” he added.

Medeama SC will be hosted at the General Lansana Conte Stadium on Sunday, September 30 in the second leg of the preliminary games.

The Yellow and Mauve will need a win or a draw in the second leg to make it to the group phase of the 223/24 CAF Champions League.

READ ALSO