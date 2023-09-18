Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are separated.

The singer, dancer, director and actress shared the news with her followers and fans on Sunday, Sept. 17 amid rumors that her husband, the former NBA star, a current The Chi star and podcaster, and Dancing With the Stars champion, had been cheating on her.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she wrote on Instagram.

However, she dismissed the cheating rumors, noting that “to be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.

She added that ‘most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10 years together, 7 years married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

According to her, the only reason she went public with the news is that the unfortunate narratives are getting a little out of hand and it’s unfair to all parties involved.

The couple who have been married since 2016 share two daughters Junie, 7, and Rue, 3.

The pair were also known for not just being romantic partners but for also seeming to be really great friends.

Since this is a separation, and one that’s been kept private until now, perhaps there’s a chance that the two will work things out on their own time.