The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says the desire to serve and ensure the best and easy options for the people are his driving force in politics.

Addressing NPP stakeholders at Donkorkrom in the Afram Plains North constituency last Saturday, Dr Bawumia told the gathering that his commitment to public service has increased his desire to offer himself to lead the country and contribute to the transformation of this country.

“I am always driven by public service, not the desire for personal gains,” Dr Bawumia said.

“It is the reason I am offering myself, first to be elected flagbearer of our party, and then I can offer myself to the people of Ghana so that I can continue to contribute towards the transformation of our country,” he added.

Dr Bawumia told the party faithful how as Vice President, aside from his main duties assisting the President, he had been able to spearhead many transformational policies in the past six and half years of the President Akufo-Addo administration.

“I have not been President, but as Vice President, I have worked so hard and contributed significantly to the development of our country through landmark policies I have initiated and spearheaded,” Dr Bawumia said.

Among policies he listed, as having contributed to included: One Constituency One Ambulance, Agenda 111 hospital, Digital Addressing System, digitisation of the ports, Passport offices, DVLA, ghana.gov payment platform, money interoperability and the e-Pharmacy platform.

Dr Bawumia is among 10 people vying to be elected flagbearer of the NPP for next year’s presidential elections.

Special delegates of the NPP will go to the polls on August 26, to whittle down the number to 5, before the party’s Congress elects the flagbearer on November 4, 2023.