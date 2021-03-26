Former Kumasi Asante kotoko striker, Kwame Opoku Bayie, has revealed he has never had sexual intercourse with any woman in his life.

The striker, who is a member of the Black Stars squad that played against South Africa on Thursday in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers, said that is why he is strong on the ball in any game.

The player, who left Ghana recently for USM Algers in Algeria, also explained he has never dated though he has many female friends to choose from.

“I have many friends, especially female friends but I am not dating any of them,’’ he told the Fabulous Zone in an interview.

