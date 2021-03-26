A 22-two-year-old man has met his untimely death after he slipped and fell into an abandoned galamsey pit at Akyem Apampatia in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

The remains of Nicholas Bokom have since been deposited at the CHAD morgue at Ankaase for preservation and autopsy.

man slips and dies in galamsey pit

The incident happened at about 12:00am when the deceased and other young men went to an illegal mining site in search of gold.

Acting Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Francis Gomado, in a statement, said police at Akyem Kwabeng had information that a male adult had fallen into a mining pit at Apampatia.

A team of Police officers rushed to the scene and found the mining pit full of water.

The statement read: “Divers swam into the mining pit and retrieved the lifeless body of the male adult identified as Nicholas Bokom aged 22.”

It added that the body of the deceased was carefully inspected but there were no physical marks of violence to suggest foul play.