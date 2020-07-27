Alleged internet fraudster Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Ray Hushpuppi, recently shared some new information about his personal life amid his ongoing fraud case in the United States of America (USA).

Hushpuppi who is mostly known for showing off his luxury lifestyle on photo-sharing app, Instagram, disclosed that he has a family even if he does not put their pictures up on social media.

According to Premium Times, the Nigerian man who has been based in Dubai for some years revealed to Pretrial Services that he has two kids who live in London and a third one that resides in New York City.

Hushpuppi also disclosed that the three kids he has are all from three different women.

The individual added that in the past five years he has been in an unsteady relationship with the mother of his last child.

Recall that some weeks ago the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis came out to dismiss speculations that Hushpuppi who is facing a fraud-related case gained St Kitts citizenship by virtue of investing.

The PM, however, revealed that the Nigerian man got married to a citizen of the country identified as Nawana Nakesia Chapman.

He said Hushpuppi got his citizenship of the country by virtue of his marriage to the lady.

Still in a related Hushpuppi story, it was reported that the alleged fraudster’s lawyer, Gal Pissetzky, maintained that his client is innocent of fraud charges.

The legal expert also noted that Hushpuppi gained his wealth by the virtue of businesses like real estate and brand promotion.