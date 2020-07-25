Reverend Obofour has given his goddaughter more reason to remain loyal to him by gifting her an expensive watch.

Ayisha Modi, who is a close relation of Stonebwoy, received a silver and gold Rolex watch as birthday present.

She quickly took to Instagram to rain praises on her pastor-turned-godfather for sponsoring her.

“your Godfather get money????? I bless and thank God for giving me a Godfather like you Rev Obofour. Say cash, I love you soo much daddy,” she said.

Also, as part of her birthday celebrations, she received a customised BHIM t-shirt engraved in a glass board for her loyalty to the dancehall artiste.

See gift below: