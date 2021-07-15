Hundreds of Ghanaians are massing signatories for an online petition to Parliament for the removal of the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) as Defence and Interior Committee Chairman for threatening the life of a journalist.

Kennedy Agyapong, on Friday, July 9, was reported to have verbally abused and threatened to attack Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor, for the journalistic work that the latter undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura on Net 2 TV, a television station owned by the MP.

Over a period of time, the legislator has waged a consistent attack on some leaders, media personnel, and charismatic leaders.

Mr Agyapong threatened the life of an investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale and went to the extent of showing his photographs on television to incite the public against him.

A few weeks after his actions, Mr Hussein-Suale was murdered in cold blood.

Scores of Ghanaians and top officials have condemned the utterances of the legislator, describing it as inflammatory and reckless.

Adding their voice to the condemnation, the Media Foundation for West Africa registered its displeasure over the verbal attacks on Mr Donkor and called for immediate protection.

“Against this background, we find Kennedy Agyapong’s attack on Erastus Asare Donkor reckless and highly disappointing, especially from an MP and at this time when the country is still mourning the killing of Ibrahim Mohammed Kaaka and the two protesters.

“We call on the Police to take note of the dangerous pronouncements and the threat that it portends for the journalist’s life. We urge the government to call Kennedy Agyapong to order and take steps to offer Erastus Asare Donkor the needed protection.”

Meanwhile, The Multimedia Group has filed a formal complaint against the MP for threatening the journalist’s life.

In the letter, dated July 13, 2021, addressed to the Deputy Regional Commander, Ashanti Region, the media group demanded security protection for Mr Donkor.

In response, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has, in a press release, indicated that it has commenced investigations into the formal complaint filed by the media group against the Assin Central MP, Mr Agyapong.