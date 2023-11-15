In a collaborative effort, Humanity First Ghana and Ahmadiyya Mission Ghana, two charitable non-governmental organizations, have generously donated relief items to over one hundred households affected by floods in Nyakornakpoe, a community in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The relief items, including bags of rice, sugar, gari, cooking oils, and sleeping mats, were presented to the flood victims by Ankamah Sulleman Samui, the Regional representative from Volta and Oti, on behalf of the organizations.

He said that the donation aligns with the foundation’s mission to support the less privileged in society, aiming to significantly alleviate the challenges faced by the flood victims.

Mr. Samui expressed the foundation’s genuine concern for people in the Municipality in the wake of the disaster, emphasizing that the donation is meant to complement government efforts in providing relief to those affected.

Mualim Ibrahim Nti, a representative of the Ahmadiyya Mission in the Krachi East, shared insights into the foundation’s mission and encouraged unity among the people, transcending religious and political differences.

He said the organization in collaboration with donors will build energy-efficient homes higher ground in the Agbasa community to minimise the risk of future flooding.