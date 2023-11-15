Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has announced plans by government to engage the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) on waivers for importation of vehicles.

Mr Ofori-Atta said this while presenting the 2023 budget statement in Parliament on Wednesday.

The Minister stated that, government recognises the challenges medical personnel face in providing health care in the country.

The waivers he assured is therefore to ease the transportation burden of doctors, adding this would be made possible with the passage of the Exemptions Act.

The policy, Mr Ofori-Atta explained will enable health professionals to deliver quality and timely healthcare.

This comes on the back of the GMA’s new demands about their working conditions.

The President, Dr Frank Serebour at its 65th General Meeting, made some key demands including access to free quality healthcare, secured pension including retirement on salary as well as a waiver on vehicles imported by doctors.

He warned they may be forced to take a tough stance if the government fails to sign and implement the conditions of service by January 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: