Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, has made it known that her marriage has been a result of online dating.

The singer added that a distant relationship through online means can be successful, as she cites her own marriage as a product of a distant relationship that happened over the internet.

In an interview on YFM, she said, “The way I met my husband was very interesting, he was outside in South Korea whilst I was in Ghana when a very close friend of mine went there and met him and recommended him to me. My friend was like, ‘Chale, I want to link you guys up’ and so we became friends. I am a typical example of online dating and it worked. We dated for six months without knowing each other physically, in fact, he proposed marriage to me without meeting me.”

She continued that though she was in a relationship when her husband approached her, she realised that her husband was the best person for her because he came with all the qualities she was looking for in her man.

“My boyfriend at that time was not the guy for me because he was highly competitive in the spirit and I knew that he wasn’t part of the future God had for me, so I had to let go and that was when my husband came in with all the qualities I wanted,” she disclosed.

Celestine Donkor’s husband has been her manager in her music career since she started her journey in music. They are blessed with three beautiful daughters.