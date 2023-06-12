Kumawood actor, Okomfo Kolege, has opened up about his strained relationship with his father, which stems from his father’s absence during his formative years.

“My father left us when we were young, and it made life challenging for us as we grew up,” Kolege revealed during an interview on the Sunday, June 11, 2023, episode of the Delay Show. “We had to live with other people, including relatives and my mother’s friends since my mother was frequently travelling for her trade.”

While Kolege’s father is still alive, the actor expressed that their relationship remains incomplete.

“When difficulties arise, men tend to run away and leave the burden on the woman,” he explained. He abandoned us with our mother, and although we maintain some form of communication, there are unresolved issues.”

Kolege further explained that his father holds high expectations of him as a son, but due to his mother’s strong stance against his absentee father, fulfilling those expectations becomes a challenge.

“He claims it was not his fault when he calls, but I tell him that I am also a man, and if he has anything to say, he should sort it out with my mother,” Kolege shared.

“She carries a lot of pain, and she has even threatened to disown me if I attempt to reach out to him. I hope that one day things will be resolved.”

During the interview, Kolege also shared the heartbreaking details of his wife’s tragic passing in November 2022 while giving birth. He described it as the most difficult event he has ever faced in his life.

