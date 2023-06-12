Sunday church serviice at Evangelist Mama Pat’s Heavens Way church ended on a dramatic note when her members engaged in a fisticuff.

All seemed to be well until an embattled junior pastor, Manasseh, showed up in the auditorium, causing some of his colleagues to attempt to walk him out.

Following his premature resignation, Mannaseh had made damning allegations against Agradaa, her pastors and the modus operandi of the church.

Like a prodigal son, he returned to church on Sunday to offer sincere apologies, but he was greeted with blows and kicks.

Some junior pastors ganged up against him, disrupting the church service and sending the congregants in a frenzy.

Calm was, however, restored by Agradaa who asked her staff to cease fire as they find a way to solve the issue amicably.

