A hardworking mathematics teacher, Michael Thompson, has narrated how he was first received by his students when he walked into their class.

Mr Thompson, a physically-challenged man, said that his student never liked him and mocked him because he uses crutches for movement.

He added that when he heard them say “how can this guy with crutches be our mathematics teacher?”it hurt him so badly.

The mockery continued as he was made fun of whenever he struggled to write the date at the top end of the blackboard because of his height.

His students nicknamed him Mr Crutches. He then decided to change his perspective and control his emotions since he could not change them.

He said he started smiling whenever they joked about his physical appearance.

He added that as time went on, they did not only love him but fell in love with mathematics.

He, therefore, advised people to always use their energy for the right things and not waste it on situations they cannot control.

He shared a video in which he educated Nigerians on how to make students understand mathematics.

As seen in the clip, he makes the subject more fun by using household items as instructional materials. Even more, he created songs using formulas as lyrics.

In the video, the excited students sang one of the songs cheerfully.

Despite the fact that he uses crutches, his energy in the classroom is enviable. He was commended for making mathematics look so easy and helping students understand the subject.

