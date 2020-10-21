Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has reacted to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) top position on the ballot for this year’s elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) undertook a presidential balloting exercise on Tuesday at its headquarters to determine the order of appearance of political parties on the ballot sheets ahead of the impending elections.

The NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo secured the number one spot while John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress secured the number two position.

But the First Lady has taken to her official Twitter page to react to the news.

According to her, the NPP being number one on the ballot sheet means it is important that the party maintains the first position on December 7, 2020, to do more for Ghanaians.

She wrote: Number 1 on the ballot. Let’s maintain the first position on 7th December 2020 to do more for Ghanaians. Please vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP. #4MoreForNana