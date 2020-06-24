Stonebwoy’s former manager, Blakk Cedi, has reacted to allegations stemming out from one Aisha Modi, an avid fan of Stonebwoy, that he spent GH₵ 100,000 MTN hitmaker price meant for the winner, Okailey Verse, also known as O.V.

According to Aisha, Blakk Cedi, at the time when he was managing O.V. under Stonebwoy’s umbrella, misappropriated funds meant to boost the female singer’s career.

She disclosed that Blakk Cedi bought O.V. a faulty Hyundai Sonata car, adding that even O.V’s accommodation was even a burden to Stonebwoy’s former manager.

But, Blakk Cedi responding to the allegations said he didn’t need a Pesewa from the Want Me hitmaker.

He gave a breakdown of how the money was used in an interview with Don Tsegah on Hitz FM‘s U Say Weytin show.

She won an amount of 100,000 Cedis. She was given 30,000 out of it for a car and she was given 15,000 Cedis cash to open a bank account. She was also given 1,500 Cedis for ten months. And the rest of the 40,000 was for her projects.

So the first 20,000 Cedis of the project money was used for two of her videos; The “Want Me” and “Zaddy” videos.

The rest of the 20,000 is still with MTN, we were supposed to continue the next phase of her project but it never happened.

Responding to allegations that he bought O.V a faulty car, Blakk Cedi said:

I drove with O.V to pick up the car at Tema and the next place we moved to was Stonebwoy’s house so I don’t know where Aisha is getting her info from and this is what happened to O.V’s money.

