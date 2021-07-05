The National Identification Authority (NIA) is urging Ghanaians living abroad to bear with them as they are working tirelessly to have them registered onto the scheme.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Prof Ken Attafuah, said per law, they would be working with the Ghana Embassy staff abroad on how to get Ghanaians living there registered.

To this end, they would not have to carry NIA staff to take per diem and register people outside but will rather engage technical staff who will train Embassy staff abroad so they work instead of taking NIA staff here in Ghana to abroad.

“We are working on how to get some technical staff of NIA abroad to train the staff in abroad so we leave the work for them to do instead of taking all the staff in Ghana abroad because we don’t want to waste money. I think we have over 50 missions abroad; we will train them and allow them to work on getting Ghanaians registered. All African countries are all part,” he assured.

However, Prof Attafuah said the registration will come with a fee.

“Those at the West African sub-region will pay a smaller fee than those in other parts of Africa,” he said.

Speaking on the timeline, he said the process may start next year because of shortage of chip supply as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

Prof Attafuah also mentioned that his outfit has achieved 84.44 percent (15,581,283) of its enrolment target as of June 28, 2021, adding it exceeded its target of 80 percent of the population aged 15 years and above.

He said this at the meet the press series in Accra Wednesday (June 30, 2021), adding that the authority had also printed 15,562,413 cards and issued 13,946,371, representing 89.620 percent of the total.

In 2017, the NIA has registered 4,554,528 persons, printed 2,719,425 cards and issued 900,000.

