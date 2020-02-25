Following an Auditor-General’s performance report at the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFund) on the administration of scholarships, Nii Amasah Namoale, has shared a hilarious experience with the outfit.

To the National Democratic Congress former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon constituency, who was so sure the scholarships were meant for brilliant but needy students, he was surprised his request was turned down.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday, Mr Namoale said he was seeking the scholarship for a female student in his constituency who wanted to further her education.

To make matters worse, Mr Namoale said the rejection letter was re-addressed to him instead of the main applicant.

Commenting on the award of scholarships to politicians and other influential people in Ghana as indicated in the Auditor-General’s performance report, he urged the individuals mentioned to refund the monies.

Mr Namoale stressed there were more deserving applicants at the time the politicians were awarded the scholarships, hence a refund is the only solution to put the case to rest.