Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei, has slammed the players for their poor output on Sunday and has threatened to dissolve the entire team.

The Porcupine Warriors were stunned 2-1 by Division On League side, Asokwa Deportivo in the Round of 64 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

In an audio recording leaked from “crisis meeting” with the coaching and playing staff of the club on Monday, Dr Kyei was heard telling the players and coaches to walk away and stop embarrassing him if they felt they could not do the job.

“I don’t care dissolving the entire team. I can dissolve the whole team, sack all of you and start afresh. I don’t mind. This club is not a useless club. It is a team with history. This stupid and village attitude is the reason you cannot play in Europe.

“Camarat (owner of Asokwa Deportivo) doesn’t even have GH¢100 to give to his players. He buys porridge and they all share to eat. That’s their only motivation to play.

“You all here are paid so well, more than in any club. Then you allow these small boys to beat you and you call yourselves professionals.

“I won’t sit down and let you lose so that someone will come and insult me. I won’t tolerate that.

“Look at the way they booed at you (players) after the game; like thieves. And you were happy.

“From the coach to the players; if any of you is not ready to play for Kotoko, you can leave. I will reconstitute the team,” Dr Kyei said before reportedly storming out of the meeting.

Apart from being out of the MTN FA Cup, Kotoko are also down in 5th position in the league, having lost three games so far this season.

Kotoko will host Bechem United on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.