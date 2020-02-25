Kojo Ntim is a resident of Nyamebekeyre, a town on whose outskirt dancehall songstress Ebony Reigns and her colleagues died on February, 9, 2018.

According to him, he was the first person to arrive at the scene moments after the fatal accident.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, he said accidents are still rampant on that particular spot, the latest being an accident where a KIA truck veered off into the bush as the driver tried to avoid a pothole last week.

He said the pothole and the heaps of sand on the shoulders of the road caused Ebony’s accident.

He said Ebony’s driver, swerved the heap of sand and veered onto the opposite lane but sadly run into the VIP bus.

“When I got to the scene, Ebony’s driver told me Ebony was in the mangled vehicle so we called fire service but Ebony and her colleagues died on the spot. Even after two years of Ebony’s death, nothing has changed. Just last week a KIA truck veered into the bush and I was the same person who went to rescue them,” he said.

Mr Ntim said though he would be happy if the potholes are patched, he would also call on traditional authorities to perform rituals to pacify the gods to end the rampant accidents on that particular stretch.

Born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, Ebony died in a car crash on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway. Ebony, in the company of her friend, Franky Kuri had visited her mother, Beatrice Oppong in Sunyani and were returning to Accra when their Jeep collided with a VIP bus.