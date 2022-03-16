betPawa BIG winner Abdulai had already dedicated around half of his winnings to those less fortunate when he was awarded an extra GH¢45,000.

The Northern Region resident bet GH¢2 on 15 legs and won GH¢15,790.37, which was increased to GH¢25,266.60 by a 60% betPawa Win Bonus.

betPawa’s new Win BIG, Give Back initiative saw the betting company hand Abdulai a further GH¢45,000 to support any local cause of his choosing.

The electrical engineer wanted the money to go to a dialysis patient who had been waiting on a kidney transplant.

Abdulai said: “I will 1,000% use this opportunity from betPawa to help this man. Honestly, my heart bleeds when I see people go through challenges in terms of health.

“I want to put a smile on the faces of the sick and make them feel that there are people who care for them.

“It is my joy to see people getting back to their feet once again. I feel BIG to see myself helping people I live with within my community.”

