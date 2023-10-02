The houseboy who allegedly murdered his employer at Apaaso near Sokoban in the Ashanti region has pleaded guilty to stealing over GH¢167,000 from a hotel owner in a different case.

John Allister, 22, made headlines last month for allegedly stabbing 35-year-old Stella Osei aka Princess Afua Ahenkan to death.

Stella had employed Allister for only six days when the latter allegedly murdered her.

Allister, along with other accomplices, allegedly sold a KIA Sportage vehicle belonging to his employer, and also carted away from the victim’s home bags of rice, cooking oil, plus other assorted items.

Allister is alleged to have used some of the proceeds from the sale of the car to buy a Toyota Vitz, registering it GS 3107-23.

In the latest case however, Allister who pleaded guilty but with an explanation to two counts of stealing contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29/60 before the Asokwa Circuit Court, says he worked as a receptionist in the hotel.

He is alleged to have bolted with the hotel owner’s phone and withdrawn cash from her bank account using the mobile app on the phone.

According to the prosecution led by ASP Stephen Ofori, the accused in 2022 was employed as a hotel receptionist at Bantama, but after a month of working with the complainant, who is the owner of the hotel, the accused person surprisingly stopped going to work.

In July 2023, Allister returned to the complainant for the second time to seek employment. The complainant allowed him to start work immediately because of his previous working relationship.

On August 6, 2023, the complainant gave her Infinix Note 8 mobile phone to the accused person to help her with some settings.

The accused person however, bolted with the mobile phone; and went ahead to withdraw an amount of GH¢167,660 from the complainant’s ABSA Bank account using the mobile app on the phone.

Sensing danger, the complainant reported the matter to the police for investigations and the accused person was arrested from his hideout in Accra.

ASP Stephen Ofori told the Asokwa Circuit Court presided by Her Honour Vida Yeboah that Allister admitted the offence and told police investigators how he spent the amount by using part of it to rent and furnish an apartment.

He is expected to appear before the Asokore Mampong District Court, Tuesday 3 October, 2023.

