Years after parting ways despite mounting big stages together and blessing Ghanaians with their silky voices, sensational R&B duo, Irene and Jane have reunited.

Following their disbandment to pursue solo careers under the brand names Efya and Irene Logan, the talented singers have come face-to-face again.

It is unclear what led to their split, but nothing was seen of the sisterhood that brewed on the stage of Stars of the Future competition some 15 years ago.

While Efya went on to grab top awards and was adjudged the best vocalist of the year consecutively, Irene went private and in her own words, she experienced major setbacks including addiction and depression.

However, Irene knocked back to her old self and redirected to the path of singing, just under gospel genre.

After many years, Irene and Jane crossed paths again at the GUBA awards which took off over the weekend.

They were captured catching up on old times, and to Efya, it was the best part of her GUBA experience.

Irene also expressed heartfelt contentment, as she gave a testimony of how she had desperately wanted to mount a huge platform again.

Their smiles on the night radiated their unchangeable affection for each other, the same which they exhibited during their recording days.

Under the Irene and Jane brand, they are credited for songs such as Don’t wanna be lonely, Don’t give up, Odo kai, Baby, Girl power, Rivers, Always and Ding dong.