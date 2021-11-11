Wilmar Africa Limited, producers of Frytol Vegetable Oil and Fortune Rice, won the ‘Agro-based Business of the Year’ 2020 at the just ended Chartered Institute of Marketing’s 32nd National Marketing Performance Awards Night held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, November 6th, 2021

This award is in recognition of the contribution of the Business towards the Agro-Processing sector of the Ghanaian economy.

Wilmar Africa Limited remains committed to a sustainable and responsible approach on how its agricultural food products are manufactured, distributed and consumed.

Guided by the internally couched ‘No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation’ (NDPE) policy, first launched by the global team in 2013 and updated in 2019, Wilmar Africa strives to protect the environment, prioritize people and human rights, and fulfil owned responsibility to consumers and the marketplace.

The Business’ strategy of building an integrated agricultural and food business has proven its effectiveness in achieving long-term sustainable growth, despite fluctuations from time to time.

Wilmar Africa continues to expand its operations in Ghana, through the siting of new plants in existing locations and new complexes across new sites. It aims to develop high growth and complementary businesses that cater for a wider range of culinary needs of the Ghanaian consumer.

Wilmar Africa believes that it will be able to build a very strong agro and food company only with the support of its loyal consumers, whilst providing the Ghanaian community employment opportunities in the country.

Wilmar Africa Limited will continue to support its Benso Oil Palm plantation in Western Region where the Oil Business sources about 40% of its raw materials through sustainable Agricultural practices and environmental controls.

The processing of agro products is under strict hygienic conditions to offer consumers, a high-quality product under the trusted generational brand, Frytol. Wilmar Africa Limited is leading the way, in the FMCG industry in Ghana when it comes to the provision of Culinary products in every household.

Wilmar Africa Limited has over the years contributed significantly in the establishment and support of local Rice farmers in promoting the usage of Ghana rice with notable brands such as Viking Emo Pa and Fortune Emo Pa.

Wilmar Africa continues to support Healthy eating and lifestyles via its Healthy Heart campaign which provides education and treatment for needy consumers & citizens in the country.

Wilmar Africa Limited is a leading manufacturing company in processing, packaging, and distribution of popular brands like Frytol, Fortune, Viking, Alife and Jamaa for local and international markets.

The company is grateful to all its cherished consumers & customers for their support throughout the years.