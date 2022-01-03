Chaos and stampede took over a venue in Rivers State, Nigeria when gunmen stormed a stage to allegedly kidnap popular singer, Teni.

Regarded as one of the best female acts in the industry, Teni was billed to entertain patrons on New Year’s Day, but things took a wrong turn.

In videos currently in circulation, the Power Rangers composer was singing her song when men dressed in all black and masks stormed the stage and ordered her to exit with them.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen fired sporadically, leading the crowd into disarray and stampede.

It is reported that it took the efforts of her bodyguards, who fired back, to foil the abduction attempt.