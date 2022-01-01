Star from Big Brother Nigeria reality show, Omashola Oburoh has set the standard high by proposing to his lover underwater.

Popularly known as Sholzy, the celebrity stated that the gesture was the highlight of his 2021.

Sharing a video from the moment, he could be seen taking an adventure with his sweetheart in the Pacific Ocean, before grabbing the opportunity to make her officially his.

Emulating the conventional style, Omashola went on one knee underwater, while the fishes and other aqua species observed as his lover replied with a resounding yes.

His lover was freaking out with joy as she danced for being honoured with such rarely seen gesture.

They were protected by breathing masks and some lifeguards.

Watch video below: