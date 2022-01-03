Twenty-eight lives were lost due to road accidents during the Christmas festivities.

Some 148 individuals also suffered various injuries as 133 accidents occurred between 24th and 26th December 2021.

This is according to data compiled by the Ghana Police Service’s Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

Road crashes remain an issue of concern as many lives are lost yearly to the menace.

The Police MTTD has over the years compiled accident data with the view of understanding the situation in a bid to stem the tide.

The period under review first looked at the days preceding the festive occasion.

For the period 19th December to 25th December (seven days), 81 lives were lost. In addition, some 378 persons were injured from 373 accidents.

Accra was the worst hit with 156 reported accident cases, followed closely by the Ashanti region with 90 reported cases.

The Savanna Region is the only region that did not have a reported accident case. On the other hand, the North East region reported one case.

The MTTD also compiled data for 24th to 26TH December. Twenty-eight lives were lost within this 72-hour window.

Also, 148 others were injured. Again, Accra was the worst hit with 44 reported accident cases, followed closely by the Ashanti region with 22 reported cases.

The Savanna Region did not record any cases within this period as well. In addition, the Ahafo region that previously recorded two cases in the period preceding Christmas did not register any case.

See additional details below;