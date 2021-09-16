This is the horrifying moment violent thugs wielding machetes and hammers attacked a man at a busy road in Birmingham.

Dashcam footage shared on Twitter shows two men wildly swinging their weapons at a third man at around 4.20pm last Saturday.

As he tries to flee from the attackers, the man runs into the middle of the road and into the path of a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

He bounces off the bonnet onto the road and desperately tries to escape his assailants as they continue to strike at him.

Motorists were forced to stop on the junction as the daylight attack took place. The brawl appeared to subside after a brave bystander pounced on the back of one of the attackers – allowing the victim to flee.

This happened in Birmingham madness 😯😯 pic.twitter.com/l5a9VlC1D5 — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) September 15, 2021

It is not known where in Birmingham the incident took place or how it came about. MailOnline has contacted West Midlands Police for further information.

Similar video footage captured in Alum Rock shows a gang of four armed with machetes chasing a man along a street in broad daylight in front of startled residents.

Shocked homeowners and passing motorists watched on in horror as the gang attack erupted in the middle of the street.

The short clip begins with a lone knifeman dressed in blue swinging his weapon at approaching attackers before deciding to flee for his own safety.

Startled onlookers can be heard questioning what they see before them, as the hooded gang of four appear to throw something at their victim.

They then sprint down the road, with one carrying a machete in his hand, hurling obscenities and hoping to catch the young man dressed in a blue tracksuit.

Motorists beep their horns and one postwoman can be seen leaning on a lamppost as the gang attack takes place in broad daylight on Alum Rock Road.

Meanwhile, homeowners perched on their porches watch on in stunned silence as the violent scenes unfold before their eyes.