The Ho Municipal Assembly has expressed its displeasure about the inappropriate erection of permanent billboards and signposts on road reservations within the municipality.

In a press release, signed by the Public Relations Officer, Richmond Abake, the assembly warned persons conducting business on road reservations to desist from such acts.

The development control unit of the Assembly will hereby launch an intense operation on July 1, 2023, to arrest defaulters.

“The development control unit of the assembly is hereby directed to intensify their operations effective 1st July, 2023 to ensure strict compliance of the developmental laws of the Assembly and the nation as a whole.”

