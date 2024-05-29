The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for Ho Central, Bosson R.K. Divine, has stated that the Ho Municipal Assembly in the Volta Regional Capital collected GH¢979,360.16 as their Internally Generated Fund (IGF) for the first quarter of 2024 (ending March 31st).

This, he noted, represent 14.9% of the Assembly’s annual budget target of GH¢6,556,428.00 for 2024.

Mr. Divine stated that, the Assembly’s proposed total budget for the Internally Generated Fund for the first quarter of 2024 was GH¢1,639,102.52, and they were able to collect GH¢ 979,360.16, representing 59.75% of the first quarter’s target.

He also mentioned that in 2023, the Municipal Assembly budgeted to collect GH¢ 4,714,542.00 but managed to collect GH¢4,270,162.32, representing 90.57%.

The parliamentary candidate described this as a stellar performance for 2023.

The MCE stated that, while the performance was not satisfactory, it was a work in progress. The Assembly is determined to surpass the 2023 performance of 90.57%.

They are equally committed to cutting down on waste and ensuring prudent financial management of their scarce resources.

Mr. Divine disclosed this when addressing the Assembly Members in his sessional address during the Assembly’s first Ordinary General Assembly meeting of the First Session of the 9th Assembly, held at the Municipal Assembly Hall in Ho.

He took the opportunity to thank the Assembly members, noting that all achievements were a result of deliberate planning, God’s guidance, and the support of the Assembly members.

He added that the Assembly is steadily moving towards attaining a Metropolitan status.

Finally, he urged the Assembly members to support his candidacy for the Parliamentary seat for Ho Central.

