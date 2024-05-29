Bayern Munich have appointed Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 38-year-old replaces Thomas Tuchel after he departed at the end of the season, with Bayern agreeing a compensation fee of around £10.2m with Burnley to appoint Kompany.

The Belgian’s arrival comes despite him enduring a tough season at Turf Moor after the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League for an immediate return to the Championship.

But the ex-Manchester City captain has a knowledge of the Bundesliga having played at Hamburg, and is a fluent German speaker.

Bayern have brought in Kompany after a series of rejections in their search for Tuchel’s successor with Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Austria coach Ralf Rangnick all turning down the job.

Kompany, who began his managerial career at Anderlecht, departs Burnley after two seasons in charge, which included him guiding the club to the Championship title in 2023.

“Whilst we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible.

“We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities.

“We wish only the best for Vincent and would like to put on record our appreciation for his dedication every single day he was a part of this football club. Our priority remains the stability and success of Burnley FC, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure that our ambition is realised – namely our return to the Premier League.

“We have started the search for a new manager and will make an announcement in due course.”

A four-time Premier League winner as a player with Manchester City, Kompany will look to rediscover his winning touch at Bayern after the German giants suffered a first trophyless season in 12 years.