A motorbike rider has been crushed by a hit-and-run driver on Bunso to Akyem Osiem highway in the Eastern Region.

The female pillion rider, who was critically injured, was found helpless in a bush eight hours after the crash.

Kasapa News reported that the deceased rider, identified as Opoku, went to pick his girlfriend, Margaret Kessewa,24, from Kibi at about 9:00 pm to join him to make merry at the Ohum festivities.

However, while returning to Akyem Osiem, the driver crushed them on the motorbike at Ettukrom stretch of the road.

The vehicle ran over the rider killing him instantly while the pillion rider was crushed into the bush and is in an unconscious condition.

The body of the deceased was found at the roadside with intestine gushed out the next morning and was conveyed to the morgue while the female pillion rider was also found later in a pool of blood battling for life.

She was rescued at Hawa Memorial Hospital at Osiem.

The surviving victim risks losing both legs considering the extent of injuries.

The brother of the injured sister, Benedicta Kwening, said the Police say the driver reported himself to the Police after the crash and was in custody at Kibi.

However, he lamented the Police have failed to visit the surviving victim to take her statement and facilitate securing an insurance package to help pay the huge medical bills being incurred by the family.

“Now we are struggling to pay the bills but neither the driver nor vehicle seen,” he said.