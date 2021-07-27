AshantiGold SC duo Seth Osei and Samed Mohammed are next to face the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Investigation Team on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The two players and Team Manager, Aidoo Gee Ahmed, are to assist the team in the investigation into an alleged betting and match-fixing that hit the Ghana Premier League matchday 34 game between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies Football Club at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.

This is part of an ongoing sporting investigation to ascertain any violation of the relevant provisions of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019, the Premier League Regulations, 2019 and the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 in reference to the Match-day 34 tie.

Also to appear before the Investigation team on Thursday are Mohammed Zakari and Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC.

Here is the full schedule for Thursday:

Seth Osei (AshantiGold SC Player) – 12:00 noon

Samed Mohammed (AshantiGold SC player) – 1:00pm

Aidoo Gee Ahmed (Team Manager –AshantiGold SC) – 2:00pm

Mohammed Zakari (Inter Allies player) – 3:00pm

Richmond Lamptey (Inter Allies captain) – 4:00pm

The process began on Friday, July 23, 2021, when two players of Inter Allies FC – Hashmin Musah and Danso Wiredu Mensah appeared before the Investigation Team.

The GFA continues to urge other members of the public, the media, players, and technical team members to also send any evidence or information whatsoever connected to the match (a statement, video, audio etc) to assist the investigations through the GFA integrity Hotline and email.

The Compliance & Integrity Office Hotline

WhatsApp: 059 337 1735

Email- integrity@ghanafa.org