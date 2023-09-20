Hisense has announced the extension of its partnership with Asante Kotoko.

A release from its marketing department stated “We have been impressed by the team’s passion, dedication, and hard work, which align perfectly with our brand values.

“This partnership has increased brand visibility and a strong connection with the Ghana Soccer fan base.”

It added “We have high expectations for the upcoming season and believe that Kotoko’s talent and determination will lead to great success on the pitch.

“We are confident that they will continue to make us proud, and we are excited to be a part of the rich heritage of Ghana football.”

With Kotoko, Hisense looks forward to an outstanding season filled with memorable moments and shared success.

“We are committed to supporting the team in every possible way and anticipate a season filled with remarkable achievements. Here’s to another season of excellence and memorable history,” the release added.