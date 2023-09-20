The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim has said Adwoa Safo’s recent apology is a necessary step in her political career.

To him, the Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament did the right thing to guarantee a future in Parliament.

“Adwoa Safo’s apology is in order; I really support her objective because she knows the NPP is the only party she belongs to so she is doing what is expected of her” Mr. Ntim said.

However, the NPP Chairman noted that, Adwoa Safo’s future in Parliament is in the hands of the party delegates and the constituents in Dome-Kwabenya.

“If the constituents accept her to be an MP once again despite all that has gone on, I as Chairman and the rest of the party leadership will back her with our spirits to become an MP. So, her fate rests in the hands of Dome-Kwabenya delegates, from polling station to the constituency level,” Mr. Ntim stated.

ALSO READ: