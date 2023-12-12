Angola’s attractiveness as an energy investment destination continues to grow as market-focused policies, strong political will and untapped oil, gas and renewable energy resources present lucrative opportunities for foreign players. In 2023, the country’s official energy conference, Angola Oil&Gas (AOG), was a testament to rising interest by foreign investors, and with the conference returning for its fifth edition in 2024, opportunities for project developers, financiers, service and technology providers are booming.

Global Players Meet in Angola

The 2023 edition of the AOG conference featured over 1,200 delegates, 73 speakers and 54 participating companies, underpinning the event’s role as a global meeting place. Over 20 Ministers and VIPs were present, representing Angola, the Republic of the Congo, Argentina, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Mexico, Mozambique, Namibia, Norway and many more.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries selected the conference as the platform to celebrate its 63rd anniversary, reflecting the importance of Angola for the organization and global energy community at large. In 2024, AOG anticipated even greater participation by global players as Angolan energy becomes increasingly important in global supply chains. The 2023 event paved the way for increased participation by both the private and public sectors, and stakeholders are encouraged to secure their participation today.

Deals Underscore Long-Term Commitments

AOG 2023 featured the signing of seven deals, showcasing the commitment of foreign companies to Angola’s energy future. Deals signed included between Azule Energy and national oil company Sonangol; environmental management company Ambipar and energy firm Kini Energias; oil and gas company ETU Energias and global technology company SLB; and insurance company Protteja Seguros and oil and gas company Petromar.

Additionally, the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency signed cooperation agreements with three universities – Universidade Agostinho Neto; Catholic University of Angola; and Instituto Superior Pliténico de Tecnologias e Ciências. Greater focus will be placed on networking during the 2024 conference, providing opportunities for companies to connect and sign deals.

Experts Discuss Future Energy Opportunities

As Angola’s energy sector grows, new opportunities continue to crop up across the entire energy value chain. AOG 2023 provided an in-depth overview of the industry, with panel discussions led by government officials, global energy major executives, and key players from the international oil and gas market. A technical track detailed projects, trends and challenges, providing potential investors with the information they need to make informed decisions on the market.

In 2024, Angola expects a wave of developments to kick off following the finalization of its 12-block latest bid round (which received a total of 53 bids); the announcement of a multi-energy strategy by TotalEnergies; the construction of three refineries; and rising demand for Angolan petroleum products. Discussions during the 2024 conference will build on topics during 2023, generating further understanding of the opportunities available in Angola’s oil and gas industry.

Brands, Topics and National Objectives Promoted Globally

Participating in and advertising at the AOG conference ensures your brand has a global audience. During the 2023 event, over 131 local and international media companies participated, sharing articles based on the conference program, in-depth interviews with delegates, and multi-platform media coverage of the exhibition, sponsors, panels and networking functions. As the conference grows, opportunities to take your brand global through AOG only increase. Secure your sponsorship or exhibitor pass today!

Showcasing a Future-Oriented Approach to Energy

As an established energy market, Angola remains committed to a prosperous future built on universal access, industrialization and regional economic growth. The conference reflects this commitment, featuring an exhibition that showcases innovation, digitalization and cutting-edge technology that paves the way for a sustainable and strengthened energy future. The conference itself received a carbon-free certificate, further underscoring a commitment to clean energy. A year on, Angola’s energy sector is set to see further digital transformation and the conference represents the platform of choice to promote solutions.

