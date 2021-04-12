It was a moment of mixed feelings as award-winning highlife singer and living legend, Nana Acheampong‘s mother, Akosua Addai, was buried.

Madam Addai was laid to rest in a solemn ceremony at Suame in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Amid tears and heartbreak over the demise, Mr Acheampong’s daughter, Gyakie treated mourners to soothing music.

Clad in mourning cloth, the forever hitmaker lightened up the spirits of mourners with soul captivating performance of Osibisa’s Woyaya coupled with other local gospel songs.

Watch the video below: