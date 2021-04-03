Popular Ghanaian musician, Jackie Acheampong, better known as Gyakie, has staged an amazing performance with two big gigs in the industry, King Promise and Wizkid.

In a video on the verified Instagram handle of Gyakie, she called the trio squad, a ‘big family’ and was visibly excited about the brand association she got from the duo.

The ‘Forever’ hitmaker is the daughter of legendary Ghanaian music star, Nana Acheampong, and though she grew up in a musical home her talent still amazes many.