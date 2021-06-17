The European Championship kicked off on 11 June with many participating nations still struggling with new Covid-19 infections and some players not inoculated.

Following are players affected by Covid-19:

NETHERLANDS

Jasper Cillessen – tested positive on 28 May

The Netherlands left the first-choice goalkeeper out of their squad after he tested positive, with coach Frank de Boer not prepared to risk how long he needs to recover.

PORTUGAL

Joao Cancelo – tested positive on 12 June

The Portugal defender was ruled out of Euro 2020 after testing positive and will be replaced by Diogo Dalot ahead of their tournament opener against Hungary.

RUSSIA

Andrei Mostovoy – tested positive on 11 June

Russia replaced midfielder Andrei Mostovoy with defender Roman Yevgenyev in their lineup after the former’s latest coronavirus test came back with “unfavourable results”.

SLOVAKIA

Denis Vavro – tested positive on 17 June

Defender Denis Vavro and another staff member tested positive ahead of the team’s Euro 2020 match against Sweden. Head coach Stefan Tarkovic said both were feeling well and had no symptoms.

SPAIN

Sergio Busquets – tested positive on 6 June

Captain Sergio Busquets tested positive eight days before Spain’s first match at Euro 2020, missing Spain’s opening fixture against Sweden.

Defender Diego Llorente also tested positive five days before the opening match but returned to the squad’s training camp only days later after testing negative in another two rounds of tests.

SWEDEN

Dejan Kulusevski – tested positive on 8 June

Mattias Svanberg – tested positive on 8 June

Sweden midfielders Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg missed the opening game against Spain.

After the first of the two players returned a positive test, Sweden head coach Janne Andersson said no reserve would be called up as he hoped Kulusevski would be able to rejoin the squad after the Group E opener.