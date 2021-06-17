Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated his son, Cristiano Jnr’s 11th birthday in a unique way.

The football icon, 35, shared a sweet picture of his eldest child, who looks just like his famous father.

Ronaldo penned a lovely message for his son on Facebook in Portuguese after gifting him a car to mark the special day.

Cristiano Jnr posing infront of his new car

He wrote: Congratulations, my love!🎂🎉🎊 You are a pride for Papa! 11 years of many joys and smiles! May you always fight for your dreams🙏🏻We love you very much.