Suffering from, red eyes or dull, yellow-ish peepers?

Here are 5 tips on how to brighten up the whites of your eyes.

1. Mascara Effect

A way to make your eyes pop is to try a different color other than basic black for mascara. This will draw the attention upward, toward the top lash line, giving the eyes a more open look.

2. Curl Your Lashes

A simple but effective fix. By lifting the “awning up,” you can make eyes look larger and brighter automatically.

3. Soya milk

Another liquid that can help to whiten the eyeballs is soya milk. This is because it’s rich in anti-inflammatory proteins. Soaking two cotton-wool balls in soya milk and placing them over your closed eyes for a few minutes can help to reduce bloodshot eyes and also decrease puffiness in the area.