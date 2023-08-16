Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has confirmed plans to build a 25,000-capacity stadium.

Despite the recent struggle on the pitch, the Rainbow Club is close to completing the Pobiman Complex which has player hostels and training facilities.

The playing body is currently using some aspects of the training facility as they prepare for the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

“After the Pobiman is done, the only thing we don’t have is a big stadium,” Togbe said during a meeting with stakeholders.

“CAF requires a minimum 25,000 capacity stadium. After all this, that is what we want to do. I can assure you that the board, as visionary and future-oriented as it is, has already started looking for land for that stadium.

“We are ticking all the boxes but it is not easy.”

The club is also looking to complete their Secretariat in the coming months.

Hearts of Oak missed out on a place in the top four of the Premier League last season, surviving relegation on the last day of the season.

However, the Phobians will open their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign with an away game against Heart of Lions at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

