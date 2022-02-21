Gospel artiste, Moses Atobrah, has revealed the circumstance under which he was inspired to compose his first song, “Homhom Kronkron”, which has inspired many Ghanaian Christians.

According to the singer, he suffered a huge blow after the relationship with his girlfriend ended.

He said “the pain was so deep”, adding that this happened over 25 years ago.

Speaking on Joy FM’s UpClose with Fifi Folson on Reason is Jesus, Moses Atobrah said it was during that period of heartbreak that he received the inspiration for the song ‘Homhom Kronkron’.

“The real driving force behind that first song, I never knew I had that gift of writing song, was when I had a broken relationship. The pain was so deep and I will just be there and this song dropped. It was like draw close to God, give your heart (to him).”

“Subsequently, I realized I had the gift and the songs kept coming,” he added.

On how the song became a hit, Moses Atobrah disclosed that he walked into the premises of Joy FM a year after it began operation and interacted with its staff to help promote “Homhom Kronkron.”

“After releasing that song and combing through time, I just felt let me go to Joy FM. Back then Joy FM apart from Radio Eye, was the only private radio station. That was the first year of Joy. So I just walked in here and saw Rev. Kofi Okyere and I gave him a copy and pleaded with him to support me.”

Later, “he (Rev. Kofi Okyere) introduced the song and myself to Rev Owusu Ansah. They played this song at dawn for their morning programmes. Within like a year, people felt it’s an old song because they played it so much and that was a blessing,” he added.

According to Atobrah, this left him so fulfilled and the platform paved the way for the world to see what gift God had bestowed on him.

Moses Atobrah has released many songs, including ‘Gye Nyame Di’, ‘Onyame Yeyi W’aye’, ‘Forever’ and ‘He Reigns’ among others.

