A million euros cold storage facility built by the government at Kormantse in the Central region has been left to rot.

The facility is part of the Spanish FAD-sponsored refrigeration facility built in six different fishing communities at a total cost of $7 million.

This was an initiative of the erstwhile Kufuor administration which was continued under late President John Evans Atta Mills’ government and completed under the Mahama administration.

However, the facility which was built to produce ice cubes in large quantities for fishermen in the area to preserve their fish and prevent post-harvest losses is not serving the intended purpose.

The facility, made up of cold storerooms, one freezing tunnel, an ice bin, and a flake ice factory is now at the mercy of the vagaries of the weather.

The reason for it not being in operation is still unknown but it is alleged that the closure of the cold store is due to huge debt owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

Chief of Kormantse, Nana Kwabena Duku in an interview on the Beyi W’ano segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said the situation has affected the local economy.