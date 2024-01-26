The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and the Health Services Workers Union have petitioned the National Pension Regulatory Authority to release their 8-month pension arrears.

The two unions bemoaned the deductions of their two-tier pensions from their salaries, which had not been paid into the necessary accounts.

President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, called on the authorities to provide some explanations for their actions.

“Despite the consistent deductions clearly outlined on our pay slips each month, these contributions are conspicuously absent from our pension scheme. We meticulously review our statements, only to find no trace of these funds. Where, then, are these deductions going?” she quizzed.

