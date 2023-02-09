Actress Yvonne Nelson is of the opinion that her fellow colleague Yaw Dabo was not thinking straight when he addressed people who watch movies for over an hour as lazy.

Since Yaw Dabo supposedly goofed in an interview, Ghanaians, especially those in the filmmaking fraternity have come for his head.

Speaking on the matter in an interview, Yvonne Nelson said she suspects he made the comments in jest and as a means of generating controversy.

Per her stands, Yaw Dabo did not intend to be malicious, but he probably did not have time to think through before answering when the question was thrown at him.

“Who takes him seriously?” she quizzed to buttress her point that Yaw Dabo simply wanted to remind Ghanaians of his existence.

Speaking on the same matter, actress Akuapem Poloo said the actor has lost relevance in the Kumawood circles, hence resorting to shooting skits.

She is positive his new found hobby in short skits making has erased the essence of full movies in his mind.

They, however, urged well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard his ‘loose talk’.

